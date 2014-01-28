UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen injects 55 mln euros into Hungary unit

* Hungarian unit did 55 mln euro capital hike in Q4

* Sees risk of adverse legislative impact in Hungary

* Reiterates 2014 outlook for lending, provisions (Recasts with details from prospectus)

VIENNA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International injected 55 million euros ($75 million) in capital into its Hungarian banking unit at the end of last year, it said in its prospectus for its $3.8 billion share sale.

It gave no reason for the move in Hungary, where RBI and other lenders face adverse business conditions and could take more hits from government policies to protect local borrowers.

“Due to the current political and economic developments in Hungary, the group considers the risk that additional legislative measures, which adversely affect the banking sector as a whole and foreign banks in particular, are taken by the Hungarian government to be significant,” it said.

It cited the substantial loan losses it absorbed from the exchange rate protection scheme Hungary implemented in 2011 to let borrowers convert foreign currency loans into local currency at favourable exchange rates.

It noted that the scheme has been amended to let some borrowers who are in default for between 90 and 180 days to take advantage of the conversion option.

Croatia’s legislature has also decided to let the government set limits on fees that banks may charge for consumer loans, establish criteria for setting interest rates, and set maximum interest rates, it added.

Raiffeisen reiterated its guidance from January that loans and advances to customers should hold steady or increase slightly in 2014, while risk provisioning was likely to stay at 2013 levels.

It has forecast 2013 provisioning to rise to 1.1-1.2 billion euros.

This, however, excluded any surprises from ECB-led health checks this year of big euro zone banks, it added. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland and Georgina Prodhan)