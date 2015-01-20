FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank executive says Hungary unit lacks shareholder value

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International cannot ignore a lack of profits at its Hungarian operation indefinitely, the Austrian group’s head of corporate business said on Tuesday.

The remarks by Peter Lennkh at a Euromoney conference came as Raiffeisen reviews its portfolio, potentially resulting in a withdrawal from one or more foreign markets this year.

“It is a great business. It does everything right, but for the moment it doesn’t come through with shareholder value and this cannot be ignored for ever,” Lennkh told a panel discussion on the outlook for the sector in central and eastern Europe.

Banks in Hungary have suffered under high taxes and government steps offering debt relief for many borrowers. Raiffeisen had previously considered selling the Hungary business but did not follow through.

Lennkh said that the Czech, Slovak and Polish markets are definitely attractive when gauging the macroeconomic environment and the prices banks can charge for financial services compared with risk costs they face. He described Croatia as a difficult market.

Laszlo Wolf, deputy chief executive of OTP Bank, said he thought the worst of the cost burden from Hungarian government policies is now over. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

