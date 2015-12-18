Raiffeisen to return to profit in Hungary this year -deputy CEO

* Bank to post profit in Hungary for first time since the crisis

* Hopes to maintain positive earnings trend -deputy CEO

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank will return to profit in Hungary this year for the first time since the financial crisis, helped in part by one-off factors, Deputy Chief Executive Ferenc Kementzey said in an interview.

The bank, Hungary’s fourth-largest lender by assets based on 2014 figures, had in February forecast a return to the black only next year, helped by a reduction in a windfall tax levied on the financial sector since 2010.

The tax and other measures have been part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s fiscal stabilisation campaign to shore up state finances and put more cash into the pockets of Hungarians while avoiding austerity measures.

“Raiffeisen will return into profit in Hungary again after the crisis,” Kementzey told Reuters, noting results would also benefit from a draw-down of provisions for losses on foreign currency mortgages.

”Apart from our stable business and improving risk profile, this is also helped by one-off items,“ he said. ”Most banks have created excessive provisions for the resolution of the foreign currency mortgage problem, some of which can now be freed up.

“In the context of an improved economic and tax environment, we hope to maintain this positive trend in profitability.”

Last year Austria-based Raiffeisen posted a loss of 117.3 billion forints ($404 million) in Hungary, according to central bank data.

SECTOR LOSSES

The government has been levying a windfall tax on banks since 2010, raising about 2 billion euros, but under a landmark deal with banks this will drop by about 60 billion forints ($221 million) in 2016.

The sector as a whole booked losses of about half a trillion forints in 2014, reflecting those high taxes and the expenses of refunding retail clients for various costs a court ruling later found unlawful.

The central bank said in its financial stability report last month that the bank sector may break even this year but profits would remain low by international standards.

Even after excluding the impact of the cost of refunds and one-off effects, the sector’s average return on equity was minus 1.1 percent last year, according to central bank data, against an average 6.2 percent in the central European region.

“Our deposit side has strengthened and the collapse of smaller players of the financial sector has boosted the deposit stock of private and premium banking clients,” Kementzey said, adding that the corporate side had also performed well.

He said cost cuts implemented this year, including layoffs and the closure of about 40 branch offices, would reduce the bank’s cost base by approximately 25 percent from next year.

“Therefore, our operating costs will decline next year, as will our risk expenses,” he said, though competition in the sector remained intense to secure deals such as the issue of loans. “The bad news is that there is a fierce fight for transactions on the asset side involving both existing and new clients.”