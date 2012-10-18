FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen to stay in Hungary despite tax blow
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen to stay in Hungary despite tax blow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s abandonment of an agreement to halve its bank levy next year is a “low blow” to lenders, Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said, but added the lender had no plans to leave the country.

He declined to tell reporters at an investment conference on Thursday how much the move would cost the Austrian bank, saying only it had paid 42 million euros ($55 million) in Hungarian bank tax in 2011.

Hungary opted on Wednesday to use tax hikes to avert European Union sanctions over its budget deficit, reopening policy differences with its international lenders and dimming prospects for a long-delayed financing deal.

$1 = 0.7621 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.