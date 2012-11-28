FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen sees NIM steadying, Hungary charges down
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 3:12 PM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen sees NIM steadying, Hungary charges down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International expects provisions for bad loans in problem child Hungary to improve next year and does not see a sharp worsening of the group’s net interest margin, officials told a conference call with analysts.

“We will see a pickup (of Hungary provisions) in the fourth quarter. We expect that we see - if we compare 2013 with 2012 - an improvement for sure but still on a high level,” Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said he thought the negative impact from low yields on the Austrian lender’s liquidity buffer would slowly disappear.

“All in all we would not expect in the coming quarters (a) further substantial deterioration of our net interest margin,” he told the call after concerns about the bank’s declining operating profit weighed on its shares.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.