Raiffeisen buys back 357.8 mln eur in hybrids

VIENNA, March 6 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International has agreed to buy back 357.8 million euros ($473.5 million) worth of hybrid securities in a tender that aimed to repurchase up to 500 million euros worth of such instruments, it said on Tuesday.

The Austrian lender had said last month the offer, which closed on Monday, could generate a gain of up to 150 million euros and boost its capital ratio by 16 basis points if fully taken up by investors. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)