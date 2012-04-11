FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen Zentralbank Chairman to step down in May
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 6 years

Raiffeisen Zentralbank Chairman to step down in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 11 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Zentralbank is set on May 4 to nominate the head of a key shareholder in the bank as chairman to replace Christian Konrad who has had a long standing plan to step down after more than 10 years in the job.

Erwin Hameseder is currently managing director at holding company Raiffeisen-Holding Niederoesterreich Wien, which is the biggest shareholder of Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

The holding company’s board plans to nominate Hameseder to take over the role of chief shareholder representative at its annual general meeting on May 4, Raiffeisen-Holding Niederoesterreich Wien said in a statement on Wednesday.

The person who occupies the role of chief shareholder representative at the regional holding company is typically also the chairman of Raiffeisen Zentralbank. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Keiron Henderson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.