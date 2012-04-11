Raiffeisen Zentralbank Chairman to step down in May

VIENNA, April 11 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Zentralbank is set on May 4 to nominate the head of a key shareholder in the bank as chairman to replace Christian Konrad who has had a long standing plan to step down after more than 10 years in the job.

Erwin Hameseder is currently managing director at holding company Raiffeisen-Holding Niederoesterreich Wien, which is the biggest shareholder of Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

The holding company’s board plans to nominate Hameseder to take over the role of chief shareholder representative at its annual general meeting on May 4, Raiffeisen-Holding Niederoesterreich Wien said in a statement on Wednesday.

The person who occupies the role of chief shareholder representative at the regional holding company is typically also the chairman of Raiffeisen Zentralbank. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Keiron Henderson)