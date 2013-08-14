Raiffeisen says mortgage risk low amid rise in loan book

* Home loan growth 5.6 pct vs 4.6 pct for wider banking sector

* Raiffeisen mortgage book grows to nearly 139.7 bln Sfr

* SNB continues to warn on Swiss housing bubble

ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen said its mortgage risk remains low even as its home loan book rose by 3.8 billion Swiss francs ($4.07 billion) in the first half.

Switzerland’s central bank is concerned about the housing market, even after the government sought to dampen a boom fuelled by ultra-low interest rates, immigration and the country’s status as a haven for financial investors.

Raiffeisen’s mortgage claims rose 2.8 percent to nearly 139.7 billion francs in the first six months after gaining market share, the bank said. Its mortgage lending grew 5.6 percent when calculated for the full-year, compared to what Raiffeisen estimates to be 4.6 percent for the industry.

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Raiffeisen’s long-term debt rating last month, warning that the bank’s rising share of mortgage lending - it writes nearly every sixth mortgage in Switzerland - makes it susceptible to shocks if the alpine country’s housing bubble bursts.

Recent data from Swiss bank UBS showed the risk of a Swiss housing bubble fading in the second quarter, but mortgage lending rose and real estate remains overpriced.

Raiffeisen’s net profit rose 11 percent to 369 million francs, as healthy securities markets fed commission income.

Raiffeisen bought Notenstein private bank in January 2012 from Wegelin, Switzerland’s oldest bank, which carved itself up after a U.S. indictment for aiding tax evasion.

Notenstein, which posted higher costs and lower revenue in the period, aims to bolster business with wealthy Swiss clients as well as institutional ones, Raiffeisen said.