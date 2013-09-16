FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2013

Higher provisions forecast hits Raiffeisen shares

VIENNA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International AG shares fell 7.3 percent in early trading on Monday after the bank raised its forecast for 2013 bad loan provisions by as much as a fifth.

Emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender had previously guided for a net provisioning need at a similar level to the just over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) it booked in 2012.

Now it expects an increase to between 1.1 billion and 1.2 billion euros this year, it said in a statement late on Sunday.

$1 = 0.7542 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

