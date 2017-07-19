Austria's Raiffeisen to take Croatia to court over new law

VIENNA, July 19 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank is preparing to file a constitutional complaint against a Croatian law that aims to declare thousands of its loans to Croatians void, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.

Croatia's parliament earlier this month adopted the law to protect local debtors against loans denominated in euros promoted and provided by branches of the Austrian lender.

Those banks were neither licensed to operate in Croatia nor did they fulfil requirements to adequately screen the borrowers' ability to repay the loans, the lawmakers said.

Raiffeisen calls the allegations unfounded and plans to fight the law in court.

"We believe the law is unconstitutional," a spokesman for Austria's biggest cooperative banking group said. "Raiffeisen will file a constitutional complaint in Croatia against the law later this month."

The nearly 3,000 loans in question, totalling about 200 million euros ($230 million), were granted by several regional Raiffeisen banks in the southern Austrian province of Styria to Croatian borrowers some 10 to 15 years ago, the spokesman said.

Nearly half the borrowers are having difficulties paying the money back, he said, adding that Raiffeisen had offered them more favourable conditions so they could meet their obligations.

In several cases, the bank sold borrowers' property deposited as collateral to get its money back, the spokesman said, dismissing allegations borrowers had wrongfully become targets of seizures after they were unable to repay the loans.

The Raiffeisen banks providing the loans did not need a Croatian banking licence because every loan was concluded in Austria according to Austrian law, he said.

"Every single Croatian borrower came to Austria and signed the contract on-site," the Raiffeisen bank spokesman said.

Austria's central bank head Ewald Nowotny, who travelled to Croatia a few days ago to mediate between Croatia and Raiffeisen, called on the parties to end the dispute and focus on finding individual solutions.

"Such a law can have a negative impact on the credit supply in such a country," Nowotny said.