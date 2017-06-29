(Adds details, background)
WARSAW, June 29 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI) set out plans on Thursday to sell a 15
percent stake in its Polish banking business in an initial
public offering (IPO), meeting a deadline imposed by Poland's
financial market regulator.
The IPO comes at a difficult time for Raiffeisen Bank
Polska, also known as Raiffeisen Polbank, as the lender's net
loss rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter.
When asked about investor interest, a person familiar with
the IPO discussions has told Reuters: "You can sense the mood
and it's not phenomenal."
Earlier this year, RBI put the book value of its Polish
business at about 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion).
The shares in Raiffeisen Polbank will be offered only to
institutional investors. Book building is to start on Thursday
and last until July 6, when the share price is also to be
published, the prospectus showed.
The shares are to debut on the Warsaw bourse about July 19.
RBI is going ahead with the IPO under pressure from the
Polish financial regulator KNF which has forced the Austrian
lender to deliver on a pledge to list Raiffeisen Bank Polska on
the Warsaw bourse.
RBI had previously managed to convince KNF to allow the IPO
to be postponed by a year until June 30, 2017. Earlier this year
RBI wanted to further delay the deadline but the KNF disagreed.
An eventual listing was a condition attached to clearance of
the initial acquisition. Raiffeisen agreed to pay 490 million
euros for a 70 percent stake in Polbank in 2011.
Since buying Polbank and merging it with its local
operations, the profitability of Raiffeisen's Polish banking
unit, now Poland's 10th lender by assets, has worsened, party
due to a bank asset tax introduced last year, analysts said.
RBI had negotiated a potential sale of Raiffeisen Polbank to
Poland's state-run Alior Bank, but the talks were
terminated last year.
Seeking to make the IPO more attractive, Raiffeisen Polbank
this year began a cost-cutting plan including layoffs and branch
closures.
The prospectus lists a number of reasons why the IPO could
be terminated after the start of book building, including a
sudden and unexpected change in Poland's economic situation and
unsatisfactory demand for the shares offered or their price.
RBI will also sign a deal with Citigroup Global Markets
Limited that will oblige the latter under certain conditions to
buy Raiffeisen Polbank shares that would not be purchased by
institutional investors, the prospectus also showed.
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig in WARSAW, additional reporting by
Francois Murphy in VIENNA)