WARSAW, June 29 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) set out plans on Thursday to sell a 15 percent stake in its Polish banking business in an initial public offering (IPO), meeting a deadline imposed by Poland's financial market regulator.

The IPO comes at a difficult time for Raiffeisen Bank Polska, also known as Raiffeisen Polbank, as the lender's net loss rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter.

When asked about investor interest, a person familiar with the IPO discussions has told Reuters: "You can sense the mood and it's not phenomenal."

Earlier this year, RBI put the book value of its Polish business at about 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

The shares in Raiffeisen Polbank will be offered only to institutional investors. Book building is to start on Thursday and last until July 6, when the share price is also to be published, the prospectus showed.

The shares are to debut on the Warsaw bourse about July 19.

RBI is going ahead with the IPO under pressure from the Polish financial regulator KNF which has forced the Austrian lender to deliver on a pledge to list Raiffeisen Bank Polska on the Warsaw bourse.

RBI had previously managed to convince KNF to allow the IPO to be postponed by a year until June 30, 2017. Earlier this year RBI wanted to further delay the deadline but the KNF disagreed.

An eventual listing was a condition attached to clearance of the initial acquisition. Raiffeisen agreed to pay 490 million euros for a 70 percent stake in Polbank in 2011.

Since buying Polbank and merging it with its local operations, the profitability of Raiffeisen's Polish banking unit, now Poland's 10th lender by assets, has worsened, party due to a bank asset tax introduced last year, analysts said.

RBI had negotiated a potential sale of Raiffeisen Polbank to Poland's state-run Alior Bank, but the talks were terminated last year.

Seeking to make the IPO more attractive, Raiffeisen Polbank this year began a cost-cutting plan including layoffs and branch closures.

The prospectus lists a number of reasons why the IPO could be terminated after the start of book building, including a sudden and unexpected change in Poland's economic situation and unsatisfactory demand for the shares offered or their price.

RBI will also sign a deal with Citigroup Global Markets Limited that will oblige the latter under certain conditions to buy Raiffeisen Polbank shares that would not be purchased by institutional investors, the prospectus also showed. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig in WARSAW, additional reporting by Francois Murphy in VIENNA)