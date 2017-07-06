WARSAW, July 6 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI) is likely to put the sale of its Polish
business on hold after failing to find enough investors for a
planned IPO, sources familiar with the situation said on
Thursday.
RBI was due to sell a 15 percent stake via an
initial public offering to fulfill a commitment to the Polish
regulator, which demands lenders are listed to ensure better
transparency and safety of Poland's banking sector.
The stake is worth around 950 million zloty ($255 million)
at book value, but investors have demanded a hefty discount due
to the bank's low profitability and portfolio of toxic Swiss
franc denominated mortgages.
"There is a small subscription for 0.6 (to Book Value). The
IPO will likely be suspended or cancelled," one source said of
the process. Book-building had been due to close on Thursday.
People familiar with the situation also said that Raiffeisen
would potentially agree to sell the shares at 0.9 to book value,
although this was likely to be unachievable due to Raiffeisen
Polbank's portfolio of Swiss franc denominated home loans.
"The IPO will be put on hold or postponed, it depends on the
regulator. Demand is very weak," one investment banker said.
RBI declined to comment.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Marcin Goclowski and Anna
Koper; additional reporting by Francois Murphy in VIENNA;
editing by Alexander Smith)