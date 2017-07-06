(Recasts with Raiffeisen comment, adds Vienna to dateline)
WARSAW/VIENNA, July 6 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI) has suspended the planned listing of its
Polish unit because of "an insufficient level of interest" from
investors, it said on Thursday.
RBI was due to sell a 15 percent stake in an
initial public offering to fulfil a commitment to the Polish
regulator, KNF, which demands lenders are listed to ensure
better transparency and safety of Poland's banking sector.
Raiffeisen pushed last month for the listing to be
postponed, arguing there was insufficient demand for a stake in
a bank that is forced to set a large amount of capital aside for
a portfolio of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs. It also
wanted more time for a cost-cutting programme to take effect.
But the regulator stuck by its demand that the listing take
place, having already granted Raiffeisen a one-year extension
last year.
"Raiffeisen Bank International AG decided today to suspend
the initial public offering of its subsidiary Raiffeisen Bank
Polska S.A.," RBI said in a statement, confirming a Reuters
report earlier on Thursday that there were too few buyers.
"This was due to an insufficient level of interest in the
offer on terms that meet the parameters of RBI's commitment to
the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority to float shares of
Raiffeisen Bank Polska on the Warsaw Stock Exchange," it added.
The IPO prospectus for Raiffeisen Bank Polska IPO-RBP.WA,
known as Polbank, lists a number of reasons why the listing
could be scrapped, including insufficient demand for the shares
and an unsatisfactory price.
Raiffeisen's chief executive had previously questioned how
much demand there would be for the stake. But a Raiffeisen
spokeswoman said the bank had attempted the listing in good
faith.
"We took this IPO very seriously. We spoke to more than 100
investors. We sent more than 350 research reports. We carried
out a very detailed investor analysis beforehand. And we
completed roadshows in Paris and Warsaw," the spokeswoman said.
Raiffeisen said it was in talks with KNF on the next steps.
"RBI has filed a supplement to the issue prospectus, which
is still subject to the approval of the Polish regulator. RBI is
in discussions with the Polish regulator on how to proceed," it
said.
The stake is worth around 950 million zloty ($256 million)
at book value, but investors have demanded a hefty discount due
to the bank's low profitability and the mortgage portfolio.
"There is a small subscription for 0.6 (to book value). The
IPO will likely be suspended or cancelled," one source said in
the afternoon on Thursday, the day on which book-building had
been due to close.
($1 = 3.7084 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Marcin Goclowski and Anna
Koper in Warsaw and Francois Murphy in Vienna; additional
reporting by Francois Murphy in VIENNA; editing by Alexander
Smith and David Evans)