WARSAW, July 7 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI) is still obliged to float its Polish unit
although it was unable to find investors to back its initial
public offering, the financial sector regulator, KNF, said late
on Thursday.
RBI was due to sell a 15 percent stake in an IPO
to fulfil a commitment to the Polish regulator, which demands
lenders are listed to ensure better transparency and safety of
Poland's banking sector.
On Thursday Raiffeisen decided to postpone the offering.
According to sources demand was weak even at a hefty discount of
0.6 to the book value, pricing the stake at 126 million euros
($143.83 million).
"KNF is concerned with the information that the Raiffeisen
Bank Polska shares' sale failed," KNF said in a statement.
"KNF will take necessary steps to ensure that bank shares
are floated on the Warsaw stock exchange with free float at 15
percent or higher," it said.
Raiffeisen pushed last month for the listing to be
postponed, arguing there was insufficient demand for a stake in
a bank that is forced to set a large amount of capital aside for
a portfolio of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs. It also
wanted more time for a cost-cutting programme to take effect.
But the regulator stuck by its demand that the listing take
place, having already granted Raiffeisen a one-year extension
last year.
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Stephen Coates)