Raiffeisen Bank in no rush for share issue-chairman
#Financials
June 13, 2013 / 10:07 AM / in 4 years

Raiffeisen Bank in no rush for share issue-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 13 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International will eventually issue more shares to bulk up its balance sheet but is in no rush given the low market value of its stock, Chairman Walter Rothensteiner said on Thursday.

“There is no question that at some stage the topic of a capital increase will be an issue,” he told reporters, but the stock’s market value at around 25 euros was well below the equity value that he put at 35 to 40 euros.

“If the share price now rises to 50 euros for whatever reason, then we don’t have to discuss the matter for long. At the moment it is a bit more difficult, but never say never.”

Emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender has repeatedly said a share issue is an option depending on market conditions.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
