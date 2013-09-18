Raiffeisen names Lennkh head of corporate business

VIENNA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International on Wednesday named Peter Lennkh head of its corporate customer business, turning to a group veteran to run one of its core operations.

Lennkh, 50, will also be responsible for network corporate customers and support, group products and corporate sales management and development, areas that Karl Sevelda had run for years before he was promoted to chief executive in June.

Sevelda, who had temporarily kept his old job as well, will run the division’s international banking units and participations under the reorganisation, which takes effect next month, the bank said in a statement.

Lennkh, who joined the Raiffeisen group in 1988, has extensive experience in central and eastern Europe, where Raiffeisen is the second-biggest lender.