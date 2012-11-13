FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen CEO sees non-performing loans rising
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen CEO sees non-performing loans rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Austrian group Raiffeisen Bank International expects a slight increase in non-performing loans as the economy worsens, and cannot say whether they will peak next year.

“We expect a slight rise, and it could also be that the ratio of new non-performing loans increases slightly again in the next quarters,” finance chief Martin Gruell told Boerse Express in an interview published on Tuesday.

Rising provisions for bad loans, especially in eastern Europe, contributed to a halving of RBI’s second-quarter profit. Its non-performing loan ratio rose to 9.8 percent in the quarter, up 0.9 percentage point from the first quarter.

Asked whether the peak would be reached in 2013, Gruell said: “It would be unwise to make such statements. But what is important is we are not expecting any spectacular developments”.

Gruell reiterated that a capital increase remained a possibility. “A capital measure is still only an option but not a must.” (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.