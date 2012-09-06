FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen chief bullish on Poland, Russia -paper
September 6, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Raiffeisen chief bullish on Poland, Russia -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian and Polish markets are working well and loans there should rise between 14 and 15 percent in the coming two years, Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International chief Herbert Stepic told the Slovak Hospodarske Noviny newspaper.

“Most important is that central and eastern European countries’ economies are today, from the perspective of further development, better off than economies of the countries in the south,” Stepic said in an interview with Hospodarske Noviny.

Stepic said that unlike the euro zone peripheral countries, central and eastern Europe (CEE) had seen a steady inflow of foreign direct investment since 2009. He added that banks in the region were sufficiently capitalised and loans were growing.

Raiffeisen, which vies with Erste Group Bank for second place in the CEE region behind market leader UniCredit Bank Austria, boosted its position this year by buying Polbank in Poland.

There are no more takeovers in the eastern and central Europe on the cards for now, Raiffeisen said in June. (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
