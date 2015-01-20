Raiffeisen looking to sell Czech internet banking unit-Hospodarske Noviny

PRAGUE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International is looking to sell its loss-making internet banking unit Zuno in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, a Czech newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Daily Hospodarske Noviny said offers for Zuno are due by mid-February. It said the unit has 250,000 customers but most of those only use Zuno for a small number of services and have another primary bank.

Zuno has lent out only 7 percent of its deposits, the paper reported.

A Zuno spokesman had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)