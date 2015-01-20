UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen looking to sell Czech internet banking unit

(Adds company comment, details)

VIENNA/PRAGUE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International is looking to sell its loss-making internet banking unit Zuno in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the company said, after being saddled with losses in unstable eastern European markets.

“We are evaluating the option to sell Zuno,” Raiffeisen spokeswoman Ingrid Krenn-Ditz said on Tuesday, confirming a media report.

“This is in line with our strategy to restructure and/or sell business areas or markets that need a lot of capital.”

Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Tuesday that Raiffeisen had sent initial offers to potential buyers of Zuno, and that binding offers are due by mid-February.

The newspaper said most of Zuno’s customers only used it for a small number of services and had another primary bank, and that it had lent out only 7 percent of its deposits.

Raiffeisen shares were up 3 percent on Tuesday, after hitting record lows in the previous session.

A Zuno spokesman declined to comment on the possible sale. The online bank has around 250,000 customers, mostly in the Czech Republic.

Raiffeisen said this month it was reviewing all its businesses and could exit some markets this year, as instability in eastern Europe took a toll on Austrian banks with exposure in former Soviet Union countries.

The bank increased its estimates for bad loan provisions due to increasing violence in Ukraine, and said its 2014 loss could exceed the 500 million euros ($580 million) forecast if it needs to write down its business in Russia.

Nonetheless, Raiffeisen’s main Czech unit, separate from Zuno, reported a net profit of 1.6 billion crowns ($66.46 million) in the first nine months of 2014.

It is the fifth biggest group in the Czech market, which has been an important profit driver for western lenders like Austrian Erste Group Bank or Belgian KBC but has also seen growing competition from smaller lenders in recent years. ($1 = 0.8624 euros) ($1 = 24.0740 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes, Louise Heavens and Sam Wilkin)