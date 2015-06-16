FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Zentralbank CEO's contract extended to 2020
June 16, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen Zentralbank CEO's contract extended to 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 16 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank has extended Walter Rothensteiner’s term as chief executive to 2020 and has also promoted division head Michael Hoellerer to the group management board, it said on Tuesday.

Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RBI) unlisted parent also said management board member Johannes Schuster would become chief risk officer, replacing Johann Strobl, who will focus on his duties at RBI, as previously announced.

Schuster has been in charge of marketing, treasury and its sector business, responsibilities that Hoellerer will assume in July pending regulatory approval. He will also lead regulatory affairs and the organisational development of the RZB group. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

