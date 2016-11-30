FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Raiffeisen confirms Strobl to become CEO after merger
November 30, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 9 months ago

Raiffeisen confirms Strobl to become CEO after merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl will take over as chief executive of a combined company after the merger with its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the Austrian lender said on Wednesday.

Strobl, 57, was seen as the front-runner for the job after Heinrich Schaller, head of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich, pulled out of the race.

Current Chief Executive Karl Sevelda will resign after the merger takes effect and finance chief Martin Gruell will stay on in that role at the combined firm, Raiffeisen Bank International said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

