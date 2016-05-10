FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen banks say will examine merger
May 10, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Raiffeisen banks say will examine merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 10 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International and its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank will look at whether they should merge and will complete the review within six months, the lenders said on Tuesday.

“The objectives of a consolidation of the businesses would be simplification of the corporate structure and adapting the group more closely to increased regulatory requirements,” Raiffeisen Bank International said in a statement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
