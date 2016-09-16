FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Raiffeisen banks could decide on merger next week
September 16, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Austria's Raiffeisen banks could decide on merger next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Vienna-based lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) could decide as early as next week whether or not to merge.

The lenders said in May that they were considering such a move in an effort to simplify the group's complex structure and improve RZB's capital weakness, and RBI Chief Executive Karl Sevelda indicated last month that a decision was to be expected in the second half of September.

Raiffeisen Zentralbank is the lead institute of Austria's biggest cooperative group, which is co-owned by about 1.7 million Austrians through hundreds of local credit unions.

It was one of the worst-performing institutions in recent Europe-wide bank stress test, with only Banca Monte dei Paschi and Allied Irish Banks faring worse.

Central and Eastern Europe specialist RBI, a 61 percent RZB subsidiary, had proved to be a longstanding guarantee for high dividends until large writedowns in its Russian business resulted in a loss of nearly half a billion euros in 2014.

Since then RBI has reversed its growth policy and has been selling parts of its foreign business. While second-quarter earnings slumped by more than half, RBI managed to boost its common equity Tier 1 capital as a proportion of risk-weighted assets by 70 basis points to 12.2 percent.

The rationale for a merger is that it would simplify Raiffeisen's multi-layer ownership structure and scattered holdings, thereby improving the group's capital position.

Analysts, however, have been reserved in their judgment.

Barclays said that management first needs to quantify the impact, while Goldman Sachs cited risks related to the execution of the new strategic review.

If the lenders decide to merge, RZB would be integrated into RBI and the newly created entity would remain listed, Sevelda has said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
