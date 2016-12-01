FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Incoming head of Raiffeisen emphasizes continuity
December 1, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 9 months ago

Incoming head of Raiffeisen emphasizes continuity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The new head of Raiffeisen Bank International and its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank once their planned merger takes effect emphasized on Thursday that continuity was a priority, sticking to existing targets.

Johann Strobl, currently RBI's chief risk officer, told a news conference it was important for the bank to pull out of Poland and talks on the sale of its Polbank unit were continuing. He also said a dividend should be paid as soon as possible, though future policy on that had yet to be determined. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)

