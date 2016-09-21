FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen delays decision on internal merger until early Oct
September 21, 2016 / 4:03 PM / a year ago

Raiffeisen delays decision on internal merger until early Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International and its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank have deferred a decision on whether to merge, a plan aimed at boosting their capital reserves after they came third-last in European stress tests.

"The management boards of RZB and RBI would like to advise that the merger evaluation is now in its final stages," the banks said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, using abbreviations for their names.

"The results are expected at the beginning of October," they said, apparently referring to a 'go/no-go' decision that they had said would be reached in September, and had been expected to come this week. No reason for the delay was given. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)

