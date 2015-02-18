Moody's downgrades Raiffeisen on capital pressure

VIENNA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RBI) long-term debt rating to Baa2 from Baa1, citing the execution risks as emerging Europe’s number two lender shrinks its balance sheet drastically.

Moody’s also downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the long-term deposit and issuer ratings of RBI’s unlisted parent, Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich, it said.

Moody’s cited RBI’s preliminary 2014 loss of 493 million euros and the Austrian bank’s strategic review that envisions selling operations in Poland and Slovenia and scaling back in Russia and elsewhere to boost capital buffers.

“In Moody’s opinion, the strategic realignment carries execution risks in the current volatile market environment and will only benefit RBI’s capitalisation over time. As a result, the group remains vulnerable to downside risk and volatility in key markets in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States,” it said.

It said it expected RBI to face significant capital and profit pressures in the years to come, given ongoing challenges in key markets including Russia and Ukraine.

“The strengthening of the Swiss franc since beginning of 2015 is likely to also slightly exacerbate capital pressures,” it said. The currency’s rise makes Swiss franc loans that became popular in eastern Europe more expensive to service.

While RBI’s plans aim to foster its capital buffers, “the announced measures bear execution risk with their medium-term horizon until 2017, and are associated with restructuring costs that overall weaken RBI’s earnings capacity”, Moody’s said.

“Additionally, the rouble devaluation will also result in significantly lower euro-denominated earnings from the bank’s Russian banking activities, a key contributor to RBI’s profits.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)