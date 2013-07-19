Moody's downgrades Swiss Raiffeisen on mortgage book risk

* Raiffeisen mortgage book grew 7.6 percent since ‘07

* Long-term debt and deposit ratings cut to Aa3 from Aa2

* SNB warned on housing market, home lending last month

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded the long-term debt rating of Swiss-based Raiffeisen on Friday, warning that its rising share of mortgage lending makes the retail cooperative bank susceptible to shocks if Switzerland’s housing bubble bursts.

The move comes several months after the Swiss government sought to dampen a housing market boom fuelled by ultra-low interest rates, immigration and Switzerland’s appeal as a haven for financial investors.

The ratings agency said Raiffeisen’s mortgage book grew by 7.6 percent to 136 billion Swiss francs ($144.59 billion) since 2007 as the bank won market share.

“In Moody’s view, this rapid growth has the potential to weaken its capital buffers in the case of a significant slowdown in the booming Swiss housing market, or during a prolonged period of weaker economic growth in Switzerland,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s cut Raiffeisen’s long-term debt and deposit ratings to Aa3 from Aa2, but lifted its outlook to stable from negative.

A Raiffeisen spokeswoman said Raiffeisen hasn’t lent in areas where growth has been the hottest, such as prized lakefront areas around Zurich and Geneva. The average amount of newer Raiffeisen mortgages is more than 400,000 Swiss francs, while older ones average about 350,000 francs, she said.

Swiss real estate prices and home mortgage loans have grown on average about 20 percent since 2008, but the rise has been much stronger in and around cities like Geneva, where prices have jumped 11 percent a year since 2007, and Zurich, where prices have risen an average of 8 percent a year.

The SNB, which warned on the housing market and lending as recently as last month, cannot easily resort to an interest rate hike to rein in lending because that would clash with its efforts to restrain the value of the Swiss franc, which it has capped at 1.20 euros since September 2011.

Instead, the Swiss government’s measures impose additional capital rules on mortgage lenders. The rate of increase in Swiss house prices slowed in the first quarter, suggesting the government’s efforts to halt the lending boom were bearing fruit.