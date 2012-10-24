FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen gets 48 pct participation in notes swap
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen gets 48 pct participation in notes swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International accepted nearly half the offers in its swap of notes of unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank into RBI notes, it said on Wednesday.

The Austrian bank took up offers to swap a nominal 290.3 million euros ($376.3 million) worth of notes, a participation rate of 48.4 percent, it said in a statement.

RBI planned to optimise its capital structure by asking investors to exchange an Upper Tier 2 note into a new longer dated Tier 2 security.

$1 = 0.7714 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

