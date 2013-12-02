FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Raiffeisen offers to swap notes
December 2, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Austria's Raiffeisen offers to swap notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International offered on Monday to exchange notes issued in 2007 by unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank into new notes RBI is selling.

The swap offer covers the 500 million euro ($681 million)issue of subordinated capital fixed to floating-rate callable notes due in March 2019 (ISIN XS0289338609, Series 54).

The bank proposed exchanging them into euro-denominated subordinated callable fixed-rate reset notes due in June 2024 (ISIN XS1001668950) to be issued by RBI.

For more details see

The par-for-par exchange offer starts now and runs until Dec. 10. Settlement is expected on Dec. 18, the bank said.

$1 = 0.7345 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

