Raiffeisen CEO says planning no dividend in 2015
October 20, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen CEO says planning no dividend in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International is not planning to pay a dividend for this year and will at most pay out a limited one next year as it keeps its focus on bolstering its fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, its chief said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an economic reporters’ club, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said the lender was also making preparations to break out the Swiss franc-denominated loan portfolio of its Polish unit Polbank, which it is in the process of selling. (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

