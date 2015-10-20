Raiffeisen CEO says planning no dividend in 2015

VIENNA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International is not planning to pay a dividend for this year and will at most pay out a limited one next year as it keeps its focus on bolstering its fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, its chief said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an economic reporters’ club, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said the lender was also making preparations to break out the Swiss franc-denominated loan portfolio of its Polish unit Polbank, which it is in the process of selling. (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)