Austria's RBI says 2013 profit to meet expectations
March 12, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Austria's RBI says 2013 profit to meet expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s 2013 profit met expectations, the Austrian lender said on Wednesday, a day after rival UniCredit Bank Austria shocked markets with a big fourth-quarter loss due to a full writeoff of goodwill.

“The 2013 profit is in line with expectations and underscores our role as Austria’s most profitable large bank,” Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said in a statement conveyed by a spokeswoman.

It was not more specific. RBI results are due on March 27. The market expects 2013 net profit of around 446 million euros ($619 million), according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 0.7212 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

