9 months ago
November 16, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 9 months ago

Raiffeisen says decision on sale of Polish unit could be days away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A decision in principle on whether Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's Polish unit will be sold to Alior Bank should be made within weeks or maybe even days, Raiffeisen Bank International's chief executive said.

"We are as you know in exclusive negotiations with Alior Bank and we expect to come to a go or no-go decision within the coming weeks or maybe I should say days," Raiffeisen Bank International's Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said in a conference call with analysts on Wednesday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy)

