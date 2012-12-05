Raiffeisen eyes 470 job cuts in Poland after merger

VIENNA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International plans to cut around 470 jobs in Poland by the end of 2015 after merging banking unit there, the Austrian lender said on Wednesday.

“The overall level of employment at the end of 2015 is planned to be about 6,000 people in full-time equivalent,” it said, versus 6,471 at the end of September. It said it would not hire staff to replace those leaving on their own.

“The reduction in employment will mainly affect the retail segment and parts of both banks’ head offices. Some branches located in direct proximity to each other, therefore providing no additional benefit to customers, will also be closed.”

Polish financial watchdog KNF approved on Tuesday the tie-up between local units of Raiffeisen Bank International and Greece’s Eurobank. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)