June 16, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

Raiffeisen aims to sell Polish bank to locally listed lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 16 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International aims to sell its Polish unit Polbank to a bank listed in Poland, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Poland's financial regulator has given RBI until the end of 2016 to sell Polbank, which the Austrian bank plans to first strip of its Swiss franc-denominated loans.

Warsaw wants to force banks to convert their Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at a collective cost of up to 60 billion zlotys ($15.1 billion). This threat and a banking tax hampered a previous RBI effort to sell Polbank.

"The remainder (minus the portfolio of franc-denominated loans) will be sold to a listed bank in Poland. That is the goal," RBI's Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell told an annual shareholder meeting, without naming potential buyers.

"We are in the middle of the sale process," he added. ($1 = 3.9766 zlotys) (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Alexander Smith)

