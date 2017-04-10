FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Raiffeisen plans to cut up to 950 jobs in Poland by end-2019
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 4 months ago

Raiffeisen plans to cut up to 950 jobs in Poland by end-2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International, which recently shelved plans to sell its Polish unit and announced it would restructure it instead, said on Monday it would cut the equivalent of up to 950 jobs in Poland by the end of 2019.

The bank plans to close 60-70 branches in Poland by 2018 as well as launch "cost-saving initiatives" of around 50 million euros ($53 million) and cut 850-950 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs by the end of 2019, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.