UPDATE 1-Eurobank closes Polbank deal with RBI

(Adds detail, analyst comment)

* RBI acquires 70 pct Polbank stake for 460 mln euros

* Eurobank exercises put option for remaining 30 pct

VIENNA/ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Eurobank, Greece’s second-largest lender, has completed the sale of 70 percent of Polish unit Polbank for 460 million euros ($610 million), and will exercise an option to sell the balance for a much needed capital boost.

Eurobank, like other Greek banks battered by the country’s debt crisis, has been selling operations outside its home market to shore up a capital base hit by huge sovereign debt writedowns.

Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International said on Monday it paid 30 million less than originally announced last year for the majority stake after an agreed indirect reduction in the price.

“The implied price/book multiple for 100 percent amounts to 1.5 and may become lower, depending on Polbank’s equity per closing statements.”

Polbank, founded in 2006, has grown to a network of 323 branches with 3,000 employees. It has a 7 percent share in Poland’s retail banking market and 2.3 percent of deposits.

Analysts in Warsaw said the consolidation trend was likely to continue. “We have lower growth in the sector, tighter lending policy, which makes banks think of consolidation and restructuring,” IDM SA banking analyst Michal Sobolewski said.

Eurobank said the Polbank sale increased its core tier 1 capital ratio 100 basis points, or by capital equivalent 450 million euros, without disclosing where the ratio stood.

Exercising its option to sell the remaining 30 percent stake in Polbank to RBI will mean an additional payment in the next few months of 1.3 billion euros, made up of the price for the stake plus liquidity that will be freed up, Eurobank said.

RBI is fighting domestic peer Erste Group Bank for the spot as emerging Europe’s No.2 lender behind Italian lender UniCredit.

Eurobank, Greece’s second-largest lender, lost 5.5 billion euros in 2011, hit by debt swap writedowns.

Earlier this month, the bank agreed to sell Turkish arm Eurobank Tekfen to Kuwaiti group Burgan Bank in a $355 million deal as part of moves to strengthen its capital ratios. (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna, Marcin Goettig in Warsaw, and George Georgiopoulos in Athens)