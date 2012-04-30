FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen closes Polbank deal at lower price
#Financials
April 30, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen closes Polbank deal at lower price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 30 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International has closed its acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Polbank, the Polish arm of Greek EFG Eurobank Ergasias, for 460 million euros ($609.9 million)in cash, RBI said on Monday.

Last year, Raiffeisen agreed to buy the 70 percent stake in Polbank for 490 million euros.

“The implied price/book multiple for 100 percent amounts to 1.5 and may become lower, depending on Polbank’s equity per closing statements. The calculation already takes into account an agreed indirect further reduction in price of 30 million euros,” it said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7542 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell

