Raiffeisen Bank Intl says Slovenia sales process advanced

VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International said on Tuesday that the sale of its Slovenian unit is in the final stage and that it is confident it will get a “decent” price for its Polish arm.

Its dividend policy is designed to ensure that its goal of 12 percent of core capital is not endangered, it said in a news conference after it announced restructuring plans in Central and Eastern Europe following a loss of 493 million euros in 2014. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)