Polish watchdog unlikely to block any Raiffeisen unit deal -Pekao CEO
February 11, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Polish watchdog unlikely to block any Raiffeisen unit deal -Pekao CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao expects Poland’s financial watchdog to allow a big player already in the local market to buy Raiffeisen’s Polish unit, Pekao’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

CEO Luigi Lovaglio signalled Pekao’s interest in the sale of Raiffeisen Polbank. He said Pekao, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit , was not willing to pay more than book value.

“The Polish banking system is strong and it should not be any problem,” Lovaglio told reporters. “Taking into account that we have the highest Core Tier 1 ratio, it’s logical to expect that the regulator will not have anything against (this).”

“If we’re sure that it would add value, fit our strategy, and the price is right, we’ll do everything to reach our goal,” Lovaglio said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)

