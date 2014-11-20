FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l still committed to Russia-CEO
November 20, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l still committed to Russia-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International remains fully committed to its business in Russia, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

He said emerging Europe’s second-biggest Western lender would focus on the most profitable regions, business lines and markets and would exit those which tie up too much capital or generate insufficient earnings. But he said RBI had not decided on exiting any particular market and would certainly not give up its franchise in central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

