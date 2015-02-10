FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l could imagine 20-25 pct payout ratio
February 10, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l could imagine 20-25 pct payout ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Karl Sevelda could imagine agreeing with regulators on a dividend payout ratio of around 20 to 25 percent in the long run, he told a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

Finance chief Martin Gruell said he did not expect significant changes to the bank’s current 13.76 total capital ratio standard when it gets a final ruling this month from the European Central Bank, which now supervises big euro zone lenders. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

