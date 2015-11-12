FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen posts profit in Q3 and expects another for full year
November 12, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen posts profit in Q3 and expects another for full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International posted an unexpected net profit for the third quarter on Thursday and said it predicted a small profit for the full year because most of its restructuring costs would be booked later.

Net profit in the three month to the end of September was 90 million euros ($96.8 million), compared with analysts’ average forecast in a Reuters poll of a net loss of 43.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Karin Strohecker)

