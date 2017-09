VIENNA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International swung to a preliminary 2014 loss of 493 million euros ($558.47 million), lagging the average estimate of 455 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, it said on Monday.

It said it would not pay a dividend on 2014 results. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)