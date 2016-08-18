FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Q2 net profit falls short of expectations
August 18, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Raiffeisen Q2 net profit falls short of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Second-quarter net profit at central and eastern Europe specialist Raiffeisen Bank International fell short of forecasts as net provisioning for impairment losses more than doubled from the previous quarter, the lender said on Thursday.

Net profit came in at 96 million euros ($108.6 million) in the three months to the end of June, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said, compared with an average forecast of 141 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank did not provide a figure for the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

