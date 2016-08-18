Raiffeisen Q2 net profit falls short of expectations

VIENNA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Second-quarter net profit at central and eastern Europe specialist Raiffeisen Bank International fell short of forecasts as net provisioning for impairment losses more than doubled from the previous quarter, the lender said on Thursday.

Net profit came in at 96 million euros ($108.6 million) in the three months to the end of June, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said, compared with an average forecast of 141 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank did not provide a figure for the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Victoria Bryan)