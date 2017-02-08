BRIEF-Veneto Banca considering taking BIM unit out of group perimeter
* board actively considering possibility of taking BIM unit out of group perimeter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
VIENNA Feb 8 Raiffeisen Bank International's fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio stood above the lender's own expectations at 13.5 percent at the end of 2016, it said on Wednesday, up from 12.3 percent at the end of September.
Its full-year profit after tax reached 574 million euros ($613.55 million), up from 435 million a year earlier as its net provisioning for impairment losses shrank by around 40 percent to 754 million euros.
RBI is set to merge with its majority owner RZB, which is designed to bolster RZB's capital buffer. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) and its operating partnership, Mack-Cali Realty, L.P. (collectively, Mack-Cali), at 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of the release. Fitch has also affirmed the Rating Outlook at Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings for CLI reflect the company's weaker credit metrics and ca