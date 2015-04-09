UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen Zentralbank to skip dividend after 2014 loss

* 2014 loss 323 mln euros vs 2013 profit 422 mln

VIENNA, April 9 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank will not pay a dividend on 2014 results after swinging to a loss of 323 million euros ($347.7 million), dragged down by its central and eastern European arm which is undergoing a drastic revamp.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), published its results on Thursday in the official gazette of the Wiener Zeitung paper.

RBI had already reported a 2014 loss of 493 million euros and said it would not pay a dividend.

Parent RZB said its fully-loaded common equity tier 1 ratio under Basel III standards stood at 8.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of 2014.

The lender, which last year came under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank, is majority owned by regional Raiffeisen landesbanks.

The biggest are Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien with a 34.7 percent stake, Raiffeisenlandesbank Steiermark with 14.7 percent and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich with 14.6 percent, according to its website.

Austria’s Volksbanken AG also owns a 4.6 percent stake and insurer Uniqa 2.5 percent.

RBI Chief Executive Karl Sevelda this week played down the impact of skipped dividends on RZB’s main owners, saying this was being “overestimated”.