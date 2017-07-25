FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen expects Q2 profit to triple to 365 million euros
July 25, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 15 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen expects Q2 profit to triple to 365 million euros

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

VIENNA, July 25 (Reuters) - Central and eastern Europe focused Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) expects its second-quarter profit to roughly triple to 365 million euros ($425.15 million) as it reduces provisions, it said on Tuesday.

Net provisioning for impairment losses in the first half of 2017 shrank to 75 million euros after 403 million in the previous year, leading RBI to expect a first-half profit of 585 million euros.

It's shares were up 3.9 percent at 1055 GMT.

It also said it could realise higher-than-expected gains on the sale of non-performing loans.

RBI said it would release full results on Aug. 10. In May, is said provisioning for Russia shrank in the first quarter for individual cases among its business customers.

RBI completed a merger with its former parent RZB this year in order to simplify the Raiffeisen group's complex structure and improve on capital ratios. The pro-forma comparative result for last year's first-quarter profit is 125 million euros.

$1 = 0.8585 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Susan Thomas

