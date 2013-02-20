UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen Bank Int'l raises dividend after Q4 loss

* To raise dividend to 1.17 euros per share from 1.05

VIENNA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International proposed on Wednesday to raise its 2012 dividend 12 cents to 1.17 euros per share while posting a well-flagged loss for the fourth quarter.

RBI said preliminary consolidated 2012 profit after minority interests fell by around a quarter to 725 million euros ($968.35 million).

Based on the profit of 842 million it made in the first nine months, that represented a net loss of 117 million in the final quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a net loss of 113 million euros.

The bank decided to raise the dividend because it considers the 2012 result to be “respectable” and to pass on part of 272 million euros in extraordinary gains made in the first quarter of this year, a spokeswoman said, adding that the bank feels “comfortably capitalised”.

RBI said last month it expected its first quarterly loss since the financial crisis emerged due to writedowns on its Ukrainian unit and other assets in a tough economy.

The bank, which battles Erste Group for second place among lenders in emerging Europe behind UniCredit’s Bank Austria, also saw 2012 pretax profit fall around a quarter to 1.03 billion euros, in line with last month’s guidance.

Its core tier 1 capital ratio rose to 10.7 percent of risk-weighted assets as of the end of December from 9.0 percent a year earlier.

Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said RBI had managed a clear increase in its capital ratio and stabilised costs in 2012.

“While net provisioning for impairment losses for the full year was within expectations, the fact that this position rose significantly in the final quarter is one of the less pleasing developments of the past year,” he said.

“A positive factor in the fourth quarter was the improved net interest margin,” he added.