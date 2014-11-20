FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen LB Niederoesterreich-Wien may have 2014 loss
November 20, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen LB Niederoesterreich-Wien may have 2014 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s expected loss this year could trigger a group loss as well at Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien, the biggest shareholder in RBI’s unlisted parent.

RLB NOe-Wien Chief Executive Klaus Buchleitner told reporters he could not rule out a 2014 loss as a result of RBI’s woes, triggered by problems in Ukraine and Hungary. RLB NOe-Wien, which made a 2013 profit of 145 million euros, owns nearly 35 percent of RBI parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

RBI has said it was unlikely to pay a dividend if it actually makes a loss this year as expected. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

